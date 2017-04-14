Stop blaming Judge Stein

It is time to pin the tail on the correct donkey. Fayette Family Court Judge Kathy Stein relies on the Kentucky Cabinet for Families and Children for information on foster and natural parents, and it advises her on placement based on their assessment and training. Stein does not evaluate, train or do background checks on these foster and natural parents who enter her courtroom. She is making decisions based on the cabinet’s evaluation and recommendations.
Stein continues to be maligned in the press, held accountable for decisions with incomplete or incorrect information. This is unfair to Stein but primarily harmful to the young people who suffer the consequences. Look at the big picture; there are not enough social workers to do decent a job, and Stein is holding a light on it at the cost of career endangerment.
She is a lifelong advocate for children and women. We must not let a Hobson’s choice cause us to lose a great judge. The newspaper needs to do an open-records request and review the approval information for each prospective foster, natural or adoptive parent presented to Stein relating to her decisions that have profound impact on the important lives of our helpless young. Give Stein a fair chance. She is worth it.
Creasa Reed-Rigsby
Lexington
