April 14, 2017 7:40 PM

Syria attack reasonable

If you pretend to care about the Syrian refugee crisis, you are allowed one reasonable response to the airstrikes in Syria: “It’s about time.”

That’s a problem that must be solved at its source. And when you’ve got a dictator who carries out chemical weapons attacks on civilians, the solution will almost undoubtedly require military action.

So, you may hate President Donald Trump with every fiber of your being, but on this issue, welcome to common ground. The water is fine.

Matthew Vied

Lexington

