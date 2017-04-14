Too much East End infighting

The person who wrote the letter about the East End neighborhood not having a representative to voice community concerns was spot on.
I am a West Louisville transplant, and I have been living in Lexington for 22 years. The letter writer noticed that instead of trying to work together to improve things that need improving, and come up with ideas that could make life better for the community, residents of this predominantly African-American area of town don't get anything accomplished because they are too busy arguing and bickering with each other.
I have seen this firsthand. When council members representing the area try to sit everybody down and discuss things in a mature adult manner, they get yelled at and shouted down. It is complete chaos. Who in their right mind would volunteer to take that on? It's not just the East End. This dysfunction is going on citywide. I have never encountered such backbiting and jealousy of each other in my life, and these are grown folks. And these people go to church every Sunday.
Yolanda Averette
Lexington
