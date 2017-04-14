Airline needed a cab

The recent embarrassment to United Airlines, now publicized around the world via social media, could have been avoided in a heartbeat. They could have put the four employees in a taxi and driven them to Louisville.
From Chicago, Lexington is a five-hour drive; from Louisville, four hours. Total flight time, if you consider check in time, wait for takeoff at O’Hare, time in the air, wait for a parking spot in Louisville, wait for luggage etc. is probably close to two hours.
The United employees, according to newspaper accounts, were not scheduled to report for work in Louisville until Monday afternoon. The taxi would have had them in Louisville Sunday evening.
United is now apologizing profusely for the whole affair. I have no idea what the fare would be for a taxi from Chicago to Louisville. But I’m guessing it would be a drop in the bucket when compared to the embarrassment and the almost certain legal fees yet to be determined related to this whole affair.
Erwin Jones
Lexington
