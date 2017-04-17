Congress should get busy

Congress should get busyIn regard to congressional Republicans’ Ask America Survey: The issues of importance were chosen in the last election, and President Donald Trump was put in position to lead in carrying out these items, including eliminating illegal immigration, reducing taxes and restoring our military to a high level of readiness. Obamacare was to be wiped out in its entirety and overall government size greatly reduced, eliminating agencies that are not necessary, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the educational system as now exists, and bringing other agencies under control.
Congress, controlled by Republicans, was to restore our infrastructure to a higher level of operation and safety. It also was mandated to restore us to a position of power in world affairs and remove all authority or control other nations might have over us. Other tasks were to restore manufacturing and remove us from independence on foreign oil.
Certainly, these accomplishments would be a monumental task, but they are all tasks that can be accomplished by hard-working Americans. This is where we were until our 12 years of do-nothing Congresses allowed them to slide off into oblivion.
Trump is providing the leadership, so Congress should get to work and quit stabbing him in the back. Congressional failure or success will be duly noted at the next election.
Donald R. Fugette
Lexington
