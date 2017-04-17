Letters to the Editor

April 17, 2017 2:27 PM

Here we go again

It is time for action. We must impeach Richard Nixon now.

This man’s crimes against our country are too numerous to list one by one. But it can be stated with absolute certainty that this man, this so-called president, has damaged our nation nearly beyond repair, and he must be removed from – huh?

What? Really? He died in 1994? But then, who? Really? But how did he …? No kidding! Well, that changes everything, doesn’t it?

It is time for action. We must impeach Donald Trump now.

Bob Queen

Lexington

