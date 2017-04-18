Let kids make own sales

This time of year we are inundated with school fund-raisers and, a personal favorite, Girl Scout cookie sales.
As a girl, I went door to door to persuade strangers and neighbors to purchase from me. I’ve noticed that actually having the child do the work is a thing of the past.
These organizations are supposed to be teaching the child some important things. Instead, my Facebook feed includes dozens of posts from parents hawking their children’s goods.
This is not only robbing the child of a good lesson about hard work which involves being disappointed and turned, it’s also unfair to those children whose parents don’t have as many connections as others.
It makes me want to tell those parents to hold back. Stop making everything so easy on their children. Stop handling things and let your children do it. They’ll be proud of themselves and learn the valuable lesson you are robbing them of.
Carrie Peters
Lexington
