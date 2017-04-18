Both parents must have say on school spankings

Kentucky is one of 19 states where the spanking of public-school students is allowed.
Some districts allow spanking by their parents at the school, while other districts do not. I do not wish to argue the merits of spanking.
I do, however, believe that if administrators want parents to come to school and spank their children, the administrators should take into account both parents’ wishes.
I recognize that schools are forced to discipline children in part because parents fail to do so.
But I want to remind school administrators that when they inadvertently favor one parent’s wishes over the wishes of the other parent, the outcome is confusion and division among the parents, who must ultimately be the ones to raise the child.
Put another way: School administrators who collaborate with parents have a great opportunity to improve difficult situations.
Daniel Phillips
Russell Springs
