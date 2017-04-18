Not ‘The Season’ for UK

Good season, of course, for the University of Kentucky and Coach John Calipari. But we don’t want a good season do we? We want “The Season.”
So Calipari made a few little mistakes; he admitted that he was not fast enough on the last game. I didn’t watch, of course, thinking that the championships would be on paid TV, not knowing that CBS would be broadcasting it for even the poor to see this year.
Someone told me that he did not call a timeout to break up North Carolina’s 12-0 run. “Let the gang play through it” was his thought, I guess.
I will count that as two “shouldntovs.” So, as to Calipari’s big raise, how about UK taking two away — dollars or packs of sugars for his coffee — or at least having him do two more Hail Mary’s?
Again, good year. Next year, “The Year”? Probably won’t be on CBS, though.
Floyd C. Shipley
Georgetown
