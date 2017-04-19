A war on those in pain

A recent letter hit the nail on the head. All we hear about is the “war on drugs,” but what about the people who need drugs to cope with chronic pain in order to have a decent, functioning life?
I have advanced multilevel degenerative disc disease. I won’t get better. When my doctor suddenly retired last November, there was not a doctor in Somerset who would look at me or return my calls. They are all scared to death to give an aspirin and are at best first-aid providers.
There are others like me. Patients with disabilities are just as important as those with substance abuse disorders. Please, in your zeal to wage the war on drugs, let us live.
Susan Green
Burnside
