Nullify fraudulent election

I have said this before, but I say it again; and after recent revelations, it is even more meaningful: The 2016 presidential election was fraudulent.
The Russians, Wikileaks and an entity called Guccifer II reportedly stole, modified and disseminated fraudulent information designed to destroy Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and they largely succeeded.
At the same time, Trump campaign personnel were coordinating with the Russian operatives on what information would be released and what the timetables would be.
And then the FBI director inexplicably participated in a take-down of Clinton in reporting twice on the e-mail investigation that found nothing of substance and that did not result in any charges.
At the same time, the FBI knew that the Trump campaign was coordinating with Russian agents to give Donald Trump an advantage over Clinton, yet spoke not a word about it.
Trump and his flying monkeys are guilty of treason, espionage and obstruction of justice and all of his appointments and proclamations made since Jan. 20 should be declared null and void.
The nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court should be rescinded and the vacancy left unfilled until, in Trump’s words, “We here in the United States know what the hell is going on.”
Jim Porter
Danville
