Twisted support of spanking

A March 14 letter supporting corporal punishment is a true indictment of Kentucky public schools. If people as lacking in reasoning ability as the letter writer are principals, what can possibly be the outcome for students?
The writer argues that because a severely mentally ill student may be allowed to attend school and inflict harm, the principal should have the right and ability to spank the remaining students.
It is not clear whether he thinks that the mentally ill student is inspiring misbehavior on the part of other students, thus lowering the bar of behavior, or whether the violent behavior of the mentally ill student is merely an exaggeration of what all students are inclined to do, if not spanked, or whether corporal punishment can cure mental illness.
In any event, the writer should thank God he never had the opportunity to attempt to spank a child of mine.
Sally Wasielewski
Lexington
