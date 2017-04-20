Letters to the Editor

April 20, 2017 5:59 PM

City’s wrong priorities

The Urban County Government commissioner who oversees streets and roads was informed about a hazardous driving condition involving the shoulder of a Lexington street of road. The response was that it would be expensive to do anything to correct the problem. The commissioner also said the city knew about the situation.

Other things are more important than safety?

Another citizen asked the commissioner about drivers speeding on neighborhood streets. This person had already attempted to get help from the city. The citizen asked about sending a police officer to monitor traffic in the neighborhood. The commissioner answered that it would cost too much to do that.

Public safety must no longer be priority No. 1 in this Great American City, whatever that is. The Town Branch Trickle Trail must be the top priority now.

Stanley Houston

Lexington

