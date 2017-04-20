Fear, anger is real

Teri Carter of Lawrenceburg expressed her dismay with President Donald Trump in a recent commentary. I cannot argue any point with her but one: She left the impression that Americans have no reason to fear other countries.
I lived in New York when 9/11 happened. As soon as the first tower was hit, I stayed glued to the television. A sight I saw on network television news has stayed with me to this day. That picture was of thousands of brown, foreign men in other countries jumping up and down and cheering that the towers had been hit and that thousands of lives had been lost.
That vision and the anger it inspired is burned into my brain forever. Carter was wrong in this instance, and I suppose there is always room for more of her diatribe to be in error, as well. It’s possible, ya think, maybe?
Pat Nussbaum
Nicholasville
Comments