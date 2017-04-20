Letters to the Editor

April 20, 2017 6:06 PM

Protesters not sore losers

Sen. Mitch McConnell seems to think that his recent protestors are sore losers. Although it may be beyond his narrow point of view, people are protesting in record numbers to show their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump.

Trump’s so-called candor may seem amusing or refreshing to some, but many are frightened by his daily antics. Hearsay and alternative facts substitute for the truth. In his first two months in office he has alienated our allies, insulted our judiciary, does not trust the intelligence community, and rants against the press.

The demonstrators are not radicals incited by outside agitators. We are concerned Americans who want our nation saved from extreme ideologies, inexperience in governing and the narcissism of the new president.

Cheryl Keenan

Lexington

