Discuss racial issues

The March 28 Herald-Leader published a commentary by Russell Allen, “Rid Lexington of symbols of Confederacy.” The footnote explained: “Russell Allen represents the citizen coalition Take Back Cheapside, www.Takebackcheapside.com.”
Although I oppose the removal of the John Hunt Morgan and John Breckenridge statues, I believe Lexington should decide how best to address the racial feelings and beliefs such as those expressed in Allen’s commentary.
As Lexingtonians, we all need to listen carefully and respectfully to those advocating change. During civil rights days, I learned this while serving as the youngest of four people who chaired successive meetings of C.O.R.E. members and movie theater managers about integration, so blacks could also go to the movies. All present listened. After more meetings, the two sides worked out an integration plan.
Lexington’s movie theaters become integrated quietly and without fanfare.
This soon-to-be 87-year-old wants to meet, listen to and talk with Allen. Russell and Joe will discuss how best to help make Lexington an even better place.
Joe Graves
Lexington
