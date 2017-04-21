Kudos for Town Branch plan

What a delight to see the final designs and wonderful articles about the proposed Town Branch Commons. When finished, this major downtown development will bring to completion the long-planned Town Branch Trail in its entirety. I believe it will be an urban jewel in our community.
This exceptional, people-friendly development of our urban environment will likely become a renowned signature feature of downtown Lexington for generations to come.
I commend Mayor Jim Gray for his insight and longstanding support of such a magnificent asset for our citizens as well as for visitors. Kudos also to those public officials and citizens who have been active in their support of this development.
While enrolled in the University of Kentucky College of Architecture during the 1960s, my class was assigned to develop hypothetical designs for the linear development of property that became available by removal of railroad tracks along what is now Vine Street. The designs also included incorporating portions of some of the undeveloped land spaces along that corridor. What a special delight to now see the spirit of those designs becoming a reality nearly a half-century later.
Terry B. Simmons
Lexington
