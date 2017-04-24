Mail carrier deserves better

I wonder how much thought was put into the newscast a few weeks ago about the mail carrier hitting trashcans in a Lexington subdivision.
The report made it sound like the crazy mailman was knocking trash cans into the street when, in fact, he was barely bumping them, trying to move them so he could get to the mailboxes.
A city ordinance says that trash cans are to be placed on the curb. People do not realize how much extra work it is to deliver the mail when trash cans or vehicles are in front of the boxes.
This mail carrier is a 20-year Marine veteran, and after the newscast he was fired. I am more than a little embarrassed by the way the news media and postal management handled this unfortunate incident. The punishment vastly outweighed the crime.
Allen Carr
Lexington
