Videotape animal testing

University of Kentucky laboratory employee Meagan Shetler argues in her recent commentary on the use of animals in experiments at UK, “The public doesn’t have the information needed to understand what happens in our facilities.”
PETA agrees. If UK is proud of what it does to dogs, monkeys and other animals in its laboratories, we suggest that it videotape these experiments and put the footage on its website so we have the full story.
The university should also acknowledge what multiple scientific reviews have shown: Using animals to try to find treatments for human disease fails a stunning 90 percent of the time.
Resources would be better used on more sophisticated and superior non-animal methods.
Diane Toomey
PETA
Norfolk, Va.
Comments