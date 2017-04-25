Barr disrespects voters

Rep. Andy Barr finally had a town hall in Lexington, the largest population center in his district. Too bad it took so long and was in such an inaccessible location.
He wasted a half hour babbling through a power-point presentation on the American Health Care Act, which was full of lies about the Affordable Care Act. Then he answered some planted questions.
Finally he got to questions, mostly about health care, from the standing-room-only audience. To these he obfuscated, talked all around and answered questions that were not asked.
At the very end someone asked about alternative energy and defunding Planned Parenthood to which he expounded on upholding our moral values and referenced the first questioner from Right to Life. Whereupon I exploded.
Rich couples sitting around me who had applauded all his greedy answers then turned on me with a vengeance: “How dare you? Obviously you are not a Christian!” At that point I walked out; it was all about their religion, for they have the only right religion. This in a nation formed and developed upon the idea of separation of church and state.
Melinda Johnson
Lexington
