Letters to the Editor

April 26, 2017 6:53 PM

Worse blight than circulars

Why is the Urban County Council concerned about Herald-Leader circulars on porches and driveways when property is overflowing with stored items — I call it junk — in side yards facing the streets?

Such situations are much worse than a little circular on porches and driveways, which at least doesn’t create a harbor for rats, mice and opossums. Plus, this summer there will be a mosquito problem where water pools and in buckets that hold stagnating rainwater.

I see Herbies and Lennies on the curbs for days after pickup times, and Herbies out before noon the day before scheduled pickup.

Does a code enforcement officer ever drive around neighborhoods, or does a person have to call to report violations of city ordinances?

Rosalie Spegal

Lexington

