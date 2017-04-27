Getting away with lies

During a Feb. 16 news conference, President Donald Trump stated that Hillary Clinton, while secretary of state, gave Russia 20 percent of this nation’s uranium. Not one of the news media in attendance questioned that comment.
On March 28, Rep. Steven King, R-Iowa, said on CNN that Clinton had given 20 percent of U.S. uranium to the Russians and that he thought that the FBI should have investigated it.
At 2:20 p.m. March 31, during a news conference, White House spokesman Sean Spicer stated that Clinton had given 20 percent of our uranium to Russia, and nothing about it was reported.
It takes about two minutes to fact-check that claim. How is it possible that those three people, in the jobs they hold, can be so ignorant?
But ignorance is no excuse, so I withdraw that question. I conclude that they are extremely stupid.
Edmund Wells
Frenchburg
