Responsible gun ownership

The story on unsecured guns at home, like new data from the National Safety Council, demonstrates that the vast majority of firearms owners meet the serious responsibilities that come with firearms ownership. But more work needs to be done.
The National Safety Council’s “Injury Facts, 2017 Edition” shows that 13 fatal firearms accidents occurred in Kentucky in 2014, one of the lowest-occuring forms of accidental death. The total number of all fatal firearms accidents nationwide, counting all age groups, dropped 17 percent in 2014-15 to 489, the lowest total since record-keeping began in 1903, representing just 0.03 percent of all fatal accidents that year. That is a direct result of increased efforts in firearms safety education, and a commitment on the part of gun owners to store their firearms responsibly. It’s a positive trend we all want to see continue.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Project ChildSafe is “Aiming for Zero” firearms accidents by providing educational resources and free gun locks to law enforcement agencies to distribute in their communities. We’ve partnered with more than 100 law enforcement agencies in Kentucky, including the Lexington police department and Fayette County sheriff’s office, to make these locks and resources available.
We applaud the work of responsible gun owners for securely storing their firearms when not in use, and urge all gun owners to lead the way in taking simple, effective precautions to keep their loved ones safe.
Stephen L. Sanetti
President/CEO
National Shooting Sports Foundation
Newtown, Conn
