Golf course alarm annoying

On April 5, the alarm system at Tates Creek Golf Course sounded frequently after noon. Finally, that evening, the loud siren began sounding about four minutes before 8 p.m. and continued for almost 15 minutes. When there are announcements, the speech is garbled and impossible to understand.
I live about a block and a half from the golf course, and this noise is nerve wracking. I understand the need to give warnings of severe weather, but once the alarm has been sounded, why continue it so long, especially when the message is distorted?
While this happens every year, the alarm usually does not sound for such a long time or so frequently during one day.
I called 311 to register a complaint. The people were pleasant but seemed to tell me that there is nothing that can be done.
If the alarm is outdated or defective, I hope the city will correct it.
Jacquelyn Robinson
Lexington
Comments