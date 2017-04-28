Letters to the Editor

April 28, 2017 5:39 PM

Right to work for less

Concerned citizens should be aware that working people in right-to-work states earn at least $6,000 less on average than other people. Even after controlling for other differences among states, such as the cost of living, research shows that people in right-to-work states still earn 3.2 percent less, or $1,558 less per year. These laws lower the wages of everyone, union and nonunion, who works for a living. These laws are in the interest of corporations and the American Legislative Exchange Council; the true purpose of right-to-work laws is to lower wages and weaken unions, which is unfair to workers

Stand up for workers’ rights and oppose right-to-work laws in Congress and in Kentucky.

Kellie Dingus

Martin

