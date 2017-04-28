Letters to the Editor

April 28, 2017 5:42 PM

Another imperfect season

Another March Madness has come and gone. Another disappointing end to the season. Another less-than-stellar performance by our exalted coach. Another lame excuse.

Alas, I guess the only thing to do is lace up the old sneakers and wait for the next showing of college basketball’s verson of “Groundhog Day”: Another top-ranked recruiting class. Another group of brash-talking one-and-dones. Another familiar refrain: We’re young. Another tweak.

Oh well, as we say in Kentucky, thank God for football.

Mike Downs

Paris

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kentucky student work is part of U.S. Capitol art

Kentucky student work is part of U.S. Capitol art 0:22

Kentucky student work is part of U.S. Capitol art

Meet the Researchers Day 0:37

Meet the Researchers Day
Mark Casse: It gave me chills 1:03

Mark Casse: It gave me chills

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos