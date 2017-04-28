Another imperfect season

Another March Madness has come and gone. Another disappointing end to the season. Another less-than-stellar performance by our exalted coach. Another lame excuse.
Alas, I guess the only thing to do is lace up the old sneakers and wait for the next showing of college basketball’s verson of “Groundhog Day”: Another top-ranked recruiting class. Another group of brash-talking one-and-dones. Another familiar refrain: We’re young. Another tweak.
Oh well, as we say in Kentucky, thank God for football.
Mike Downs
Paris
Comments