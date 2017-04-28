Letters to the Editor

April 28, 2017 8:10 PM

This does not compute

Let me see if I have this correct: Our Kentucky Retirement Systems are short of money after many years of underfunding and poor investment choices. Our governor has appointed an investment banker who just sold his house worth $2.1 million plus 10 acres of land worth $442,105 for a total of $1.6 million — losing $942,105 in the best year for real-estate sales since 2007?

I sure am glad I don’t have to rely on a pension in my retirement years if this is the best man Gov. Matt Bevin could find.

Jim McKeighen

Lexington

