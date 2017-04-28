Students shun good jobs

Recent news reports bemoan the fact that today’s college grads make less money than 1975 grads. Maybe it is because they have little to sell.
The local university is churning out art history, sculpture and museum-management majors. I also see that some Kentucky schools want free tuition for selected students — at taxpayer’s expense.
Meanwhile I hear radio and see TV ads for plumbers, truck drivers, carpenters and air-conditioning people, all at good wages.
Maybe if some students would quit protesting and look around, they would see that there are jobs out there. Of course, they can always be bartenders.
Stephen Stinson
Lexington
