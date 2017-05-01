Canada no health-care utopia

A Morehead physician, unfathomably, has long espoused universal Medicare, but I cannot let go unchallenged his statement that “the coverage is much better … and Canadians love it.”
Having lived and practiced in Montana, about 60 miles south of the Canadian border, for much of the last 16 years, I can assure you that there are lots of Canadians who don’t love it. Otherwise, it would not be true that a significant percentage of the revenue of physicians and hospitals within a reasonable distance from the border comes from Canadian citizens.
These folks are unwilling or unable to tolerate unreasonable delays in obtaining evaluation and/or treatment for illnesses and elect to obtain private insurance or pay directly. Similar situations exist from coast to coast south of the Canadian border.
Our health care system is far from perfect, but there are lots of Canadians who would trade for it.
Dr. Mike Daugherty
Lexington
