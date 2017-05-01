Health plan a disaster

The Republican health care plan will be a disaster for working families. It could take health care away from millions and impose painful taxes on working people. Budget experts predict that out-of-pocket expenses will skyrocket because companies will shift prices to their employees. That means thousands of dollars less in the pockets of working people.
Proposed cuts to Medicaid will wreck our state budget and hurt people in our community who already are struggling to make ends meet. Plans would also lan weaken Medicare by taking three years off the life of the Medicare hospital fund in order to give a huge tax break to people earning more than $200,000 a year.
It does nothing to deal with skyrocketing prices for medical care and prescription drugs. Congress should focus on expanding coverage for more working people, not putting high-quality care out of reach.
Stephen Dutschke
Louisville
Comments