GOP doublespeak on health care

Candidate Donald Trump promised health care for all Americans. Now that he is president, Republicans promised that through their plan everyone will have access to health insurance.
A majority of Americans have always had access to health insurance if they could afford the premiums. Access does not mean health care for all.
True to form, Trump lied, and Republicans are trying o sell a second-rate health plan. Americans are not stupid. We recognize the GOP sales pitch as doublespeak.
The Affordable Care Act, called Obamacare, has saved lives. The GOP proposal should have been called “Trumpdon’tcare,” which may be grammatically incorrect but its message is clear.
Jody Lambert
Georgetown
