Simple: Medicare for all

I have a perfect and simple solution to replacing the Affordable Care Act: Convert it to Medicare and keep expanded Medicaid.
We tried the public-private partnership via the ACA – first proposed by Republicans, most notably by Mitt Romney when he was governor of Massachusetts. But it is way too complicated, expensive and unstable. We need what Canada has: a simple, single-payer system.
Medicare is a single-payer health-care system for people 65 years and older. It would be easy to expand it so that people under 65 could pay a small percentage of their income, or create an extra Medicare tax to fund it and Medicaid.
Privatizing or partly privatizing government programs does not work. Never has. Never will. Speaker Paul Ryan should just give that up. I do not care about his conservative ideology. It is ridiculous and stands in the way of creating a simple, fair health-care system.
Last but not least, if you want to strengthen Medicare and Social Security, just take the cap off what high-income earners pay into it. Simple, easy and painless.
Elizabeth Wallen
Springfield
Comments