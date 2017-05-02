Pence, Bevin wrong on ACA

I must be living in an alternative universe. Or is it the new reality of “alternative facts?” I reread comments made by Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Matt Bevin while they were in Louisville.
Pence: “Obamacare has failed the people of Kentucky … Obamacare must go!” Bevin: “Obamacare is a disaster.”
Obamacare has not failed Kentucky. I am one of the almost one in three Kentuckians who has Medicaid or insurance through the federally subsidized Affordable Care Act. I worked more than 40 years as a nurse and, due to illness, retired at 62. I use the ACA as a bridge to Medicare.
I am not alone. Others in their 50s and 60s do, as well. Seasonal workers, restaurant and construction workers, retail clerks and temp workers are in the same position. Most have never been offered insurance through their employers.
Pence and Bevin touted the “new bigger, better” GOP plan. It is clear that it would change insurance for just about everyone. The winners: the young and healthy, the wealthy and insurance companies. The losers: older, sicker and poorer citizens.
Let your senator and congressman know that quality, affordable health care is a necessity. Improve, don’t remove, the ACA.
JoAnn Schwartz
Fort Thomas
