Bevin threatens women’s rights

We are outraged by the efforts of Gov. Matt Bevin’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services to close Louisville’s EMW Women’s Surgical Center, Kentucky’s last abortion clinic.
The reason given — that the clinic lacks proper agreements for patient care in the event of a medical emergency — is a smokescreen that fools no one. The state approved these agreements last year when it renewed EMW’s license.
The governor is clearly attempting to ban abortion in Kentucky. His arrogant, self-righteous abuse of power threatens Kentucky women’s health and their constitutional right guaranteed by Roe v. Wade, to terminate a pregnancy. If safe and legal abortion becomes unavailable, women will once again resort to illegal practitioners, and many will be injured or die.
We protest this threat to EMW and stand with its staff, its patients, and the women of Kentucky who need access to safe and legal abortion within our state borders.
Carol Savkovich
The Rev. Millie Horning Peters
Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice
Louisville
