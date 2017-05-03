Secure guns from children

While in elementary school, my son invited friends to our home. One father, when dropping off his son, asked if we had any unsecured guns in our home. My first reaction was surprise, but then I thought, “Why haven’t I been asking that question when I leave my children in someone else’s care?”
Asking such a question is a parent’s responsibility, not an embarrassment. Sadly, every year, at least 100 children under age 18 die in unintentional shootings.
As reported in a column in this paper, a recent poll shows that 12 percent of Kentuckians with children keep loaded, unsecured guns at home. If you are interested in maintaining a safe environment for your children, check out the Be Smart campaign (besmartforkids.org), which brings together responsible adults to prevent unintentional shootings by children.
Secure guns in homes and vehicles. Model responsible behavior. Ask about unsecured guns in other homes. Recognize the risks of teen suicide. Child safety is always the responsibility of adult caregivers.
Contact momsdemandaction.org to learn more or invite Be Smart educators to discuss gun-violence prevention at a community event.
Lynda Clark
Louisville
