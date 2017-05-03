Letters to the Editor

May 03, 2017 7:09 PM

U.S. culture in decline

For the past half-century, our culture has become ever more decadent. The late Jacques Barzun, a great critic of American civilization, described this descent in his last book, “From Dawn to Decadence.”

One example of decline is an essay in the April 8 Herald-Leader, “Hot-button topic of abortion continues to evolve on TV, from taboo to simple reality.” The writer approvingly describes abortion as being treated as a ho-hum normative nothing. Has our culture really reached this level of moral desensitization? If so, then God help us.

Paul David Nelson

Berea

