Humane Society does fund animal shelters

A recent letter about The Humane Society of the United States was not only misleading, but incorrect. Nearly 80 percent of our budget is devoted entirely to animal-protection programs, including support for local organizations.
We were founded to complement the work of local groups by focusing on the toughest fights impacting animals, like ending the cruelty of puppy mills, strengthening cruelty laws and eliminating large-scale animal abuses.
The HSUS recognizes that local animal shelters and rescues do immeasurable good for their communities, and we support them through numerous programs, including free training opportunities and resources.
As Kentucky state director for HSUS, I spend much of my time visiting shelters throughout the state, guiding them on statutory shelter standards and disease control. I also continue to work at the Capitol in support of legislation, including a bill to create a shelter oversight and pet overpopulation task force to review funding options for shelters and spay/neuter programs.
People who care about animals should consider supporting both local and national animal-welfare groups. When it comes to showing mercy and kindness to vulnerable creatures who desperately need our help, it’s not an either/or proposition.
Kathryn Callahan
Kentucky state director, The Humane Society of the United States
Louisville
Comments