Abortion is murder

I write in response to the March 31 editorial, “Bevin can’t outlaw abortion but he’s trying.” If the fine people of this state got to vote on abortion, it would be outlawed. What about the rights of the unborn child? Hasn’t it a right to live and play and grow? God says, “Thou shalt not kill.” From the time a woman becomes pregnant, that is a living human.
The editorial ended by saying, “And Kentuckians are again relying on the federal courts to protect their rights without delay.” The writer has no right to say all Kentuckians feel that way. Anyone who supports abortion supports murder.
Marvin McFaddin
Paintsville
