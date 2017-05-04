Letters to the Editor

Wrong higher-ed priorities

May 04, 2017 6:06 PM

I would like to ask Gov. Matt Bevin, whose priorities included cutting funding for college education, why campus housing costs at Eastern Kentucky University are increasing from $1,500 to $3,500 per semester. The cost of a campus apartment is increasing from $2,000 to $4,000 a semester.

College students who have grade-point averages from 3.4 to 4.0 do not have scholarships, but college athletes with lower grades get full scholarships and free housing.

Education in Kentucky has always been on the back burner.

Pete Herrera

Van Lear

