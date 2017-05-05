Regulate gun carriers

Getting from Point A to Point B is an absolute necessity, whether commuting, grocery shopping or running errands. In rural areas, which make up most of Kentucky, this requires a motor vehicle.
The privilege of driving a car on public roads is, nonetheless, awarded only to those who register and pay taxes on their vehicles, pass exams on their proper and safe operation, and carry liability insurance.
Why should gun carriers be exempt from these same standards?
The Second Amendment guarantees the right to bear arms, but that right does not supersede my right to be safe from irresponsible or unsafe weapons carriers.
The so-called burden of background checks, proof of proficiency and permitting is not too much to ask of any responsible gun owner wishing to carry a concealed weapon.
If I had my druthers, legislation would add the requirement of liability insurance as well.
Meg Dumaine
Cynthiana
