May 05, 2017 6:16 PM

Fix health insurance

Anyone who takes an oath of office has a responsibility “to promote the general welfare,” an objective stated in the Preamble of the Constitution.

That means making health care available at a price that the poor, working poor and people living on fixed incomes can afford. Anything less is a form of discrimination.

In theory, the poor can find better-paying jobs with benefits. But someone else will step into their shoes, so the problem persists. Those on fixed incomes face the choice of buying food or spending a much higher percentage of Social Security checks on health insurance.

The House’s replacement for the Affordable Care Act is only affordable for part of the population.

Silvester Muller

Liberty

