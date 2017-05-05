Not just sick people should pay

President Donald Trump finally got his victory: Trumpcare. The House repealed the evil Affordable Care Act (psssst: Obamacare).
Of course, it will cost 24 million people their health care. It will mean an $880 billion hit to Medicaid, a fund he said he wouldn’t touch.
According to the Center For American Progress, if you have asthma, annual premiums will cost $4,340 more. Got cancer? It costs $142,650 more for your annual premiums. Pregnancy? Premiums will cost $17,320 more.
As long as you are good with all of those costs, celebrate with Trump and Reps. Andy Barr, Hal Rogers and James Comer.
Otherwise, make sure it costs them their jobs.
Mark A. Gebert
Versailles
Comments