Letters to the Editor

May 05, 2017 7:37 PM

Cable costs going up

Welcome to Spectrum. As its spokesman tells us, “You now have Spectrum TV, a more reliable, better service and lower-priced cable network.”

He doesn’t mention that Spectrum/Charter has the lowest customer satisfaction scores of any cable provider. He also forgets to mention that it will now be charging for the same channels you were previously receiving free.

But, we now see this was the plan from the start, as in a statement from Charter CEO Thomas Rutledge earlier this year: “We will roll out higher prices this spring on Lexington’s former customers of Time Warner.”

Spectrum doesn’t care if customers leave; the ones who stay will be paying enough to offset any loss. Welcome to Spectrum.

Bill Warren

Lexington

