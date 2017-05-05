Barr mum on Transy attack

It has been several days since a young man walked into a coffee shop on Transylvania University’s campus and attacked a student and others with the intent to kill.
It is inexcusable that U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has failed to comment on this act of hate, praise the brave employees who fought hand-to-hand with the perpetrator or reach out to the victim.
This was a blatant act of hostility toward constituents in his district. I have no doubt that had the perpetrator mentioned Allah or committed an act of violence in the name of any other religion, he would have been screaming into the bullhorn for all to hear.
His willful ignorance and silence is shameful, and is another example of his failure to represent the people of Kentucky’s 6th District.
Amber D. Morgan
Lexington
