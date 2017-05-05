Mastin a master of her craft

The recent tribute to Bettye Lee Mastin by columnist Tom Eblen was a gem about a jewel. For many years, her Home Page was a highlight of Herald-Leader feature sections. She could make the most mundane house come across a page as a real home.
Her penchant for accuracy is legend. A colleague once remarked that “if Bettye Lee wrote that Christopher Columbus sailed up the Kentucky River and discovered Nicholasville, I would take it for gospel.”
She is a dear friend, a good writer/reporter and the master of her craft.
Bill Hanna
Lexington
