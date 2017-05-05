Letters to the Editor

May 05, 2017 7:41 PM

Mastin a master of her craft

The recent tribute to Bettye Lee Mastin by columnist Tom Eblen was a gem about a jewel. For many years, her Home Page was a highlight of Herald-Leader feature sections. She could make the most mundane house come across a page as a real home.

Her penchant for accuracy is legend. A colleague once remarked that “if Bettye Lee wrote that Christopher Columbus sailed up the Kentucky River and discovered Nicholasville, I would take it for gospel.”

She is a dear friend, a good writer/reporter and the master of her craft.

Bill Hanna

Lexington

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Barnstable Brown fans wait in the rain

Barnstable Brown fans wait in the rain 0:47

Barnstable Brown fans wait in the rain
A cold and rainy Oaks Day at Churchill Downs, but the party goes on 1:20

A cold and rainy Oaks Day at Churchill Downs, but the party goes on
Who needs a hat when you can wear a floral mohawk to Churchill Downs? 0:42

Who needs a hat when you can wear a floral mohawk to Churchill Downs?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos