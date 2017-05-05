Letters to the Editor

May 05, 2017 7:42 PM

Herald-Leader commended

I have just moved back to the Lexington area, and one of the first things I did was to subscribe to the Herald-Leader. I am enjoying learning about everything that is happening in the area.

I just visited Keeneland for the first time on a Thursday, using the free coupon the Herald-Leader gave subscribers. While there, I entered the newspaper’s drawing and won a beautiful framed, signed photograph of a horse and jockey by Charles Bertram.

On April 28, I went to the paper’s Food Truck Friday event that benefits a local charity.

I commend the Herald-Leader, not only for its local items of interest but also for its involvement in the community and for hosting events for its readers.

Jennifer Krisco

Lexington

