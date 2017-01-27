Fake POTUS news

President Donald Trump spends a lot of time lambasting the media for fake news. Where, oh where, may concerned citizens seeking accurate information look for guidance to discern, dismiss as rubbish or avoid these sources of untruthful news? The White House?
Let’s look at some statements recently made by Trump:
I had the largest Electoral College victory since Reagan: lie.
I had the largest inauguration attendance everL lie.
I lied when I bragged years ago about groping all those women: lie.
I lied in 2014 when I said I knew Vladmir Putin; I never even talked to him: lie.
Barack Obama wiretapped me at Trump Tower: lie.
The No. 1 source of fake news seems to be Trump. Let’s all urge Congress to impeach this liar-in-chief before he becomes so desperate to deflect attention from his ineptitude that he trumps an excuse to precipitate a futile war that could ultimately lead to the loss of thousands of lives.
William S. Watts
Lexington
