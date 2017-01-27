Fake POTUS news

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 UK coach Calipari celebrates 5-star Kevin Knox's commitment by dancing on hoverboard Pause 0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 1:37 Josh Harrellson holds 2011 East Region trophy 2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming 0:50 A New Song in the Bluegrass 2:17 A 'shock to the city' 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 2:20 John Lewis speaks at Berea College 1:43 Justin Hartley says cast of This Is Us bonded immediately over love for the script 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

President-elect Donald Trump during a press conference on Wednesday refused to answer a question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, and called BuzzFeed a 'failing pile of garbage' after being asked about a controversial memo that Russia has been blackmailing him. C-SPAN