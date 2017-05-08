Spicer should be fired

Comments by White House spokesman Sean Spicer regarding the Holocaust are an absolute abomination. Not only should he be immediately relieved of his duties, but he should be permanently barred from holding public office.
His ignorance of the scale of evil and destruction perpetrated by Adolf Hitler is beyond embarrassing. I do not believe Spicer is a Holocaust denier, but I believe the mistake he made disqualifies him from his position. It is inexcusable.
What President Bashar al-Assad is doing in Syria, with Russia’s full support, is also inexcusable and should be confronted by a worldwide coalition. But to assert that the Syrian civil war is anywhere on par with, much less worse than, the Holocaust is profoundly ignorant.
Many millions of innocents were slaughtered by the Nazis: including Catholics, Slavs, Gypsies, homosexuals, the infirm and the 6 million Jews. They were kidnapped, starved, humiliated and led into concrete chambers where they were gassed to death. One cannot escape such a calculated, demented form of murder. Thank God there are survivors of Assad’s attacks.
Let us never forget the victims, any victims, of such horror.
Sean McElroy
Lexington
