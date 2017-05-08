Spicer should be fired

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 UK coach Calipari celebrates 5-star Kevin Knox's commitment by dancing on hoverboard Pause 0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 1:37 Josh Harrellson holds 2011 East Region trophy 2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming 0:50 A New Song in the Bluegrass 2:17 A 'shock to the city' 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 2:20 John Lewis speaks at Berea College 1:43 Justin Hartley says cast of This Is Us bonded immediately over love for the script 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons is worse than Hitler's warfare. Hitler killed millions in gas chambers during World War II. Spicer got the opportunity to clarify, and continued to say Hitler “was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing.” C-SPAN