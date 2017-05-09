Trump unfit, scary

Each passing day, President Donald Trump shows America and the world that he is unqualified and unfit to be president of the United States and leader of the free world.
His almost-daily tweets are sometimes wishy-washy and have to be walked back by his staff. And we are only in the fouth month of his presidency.
It seems Trump doesn’t know what he doesn’t know, yet says hyperbolically that he is one of the smartest people, if not the very smartest person, in the world. He knows more than the generals.
Greed-driven, power-driven, ego-driven, Trump is scary and is making it difficult for voters to believe and trust him.
The great Hindu peacemaker Mahatma Gandhi once said, “It is difficult but not impossible to conduct strictly honest business. What is true is that honesty is incompatible with the amassing of a large fortune.”
Billionaire businessman Trump has made many deals over the years.
Can he say in good conscience that he has always been an honest deal maker?
I believe his tax returns would tell us more about Trump than he wants us to know. If he is a person of integrity, what does he have to fear?
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville
