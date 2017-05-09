Threat to public health

Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, along with Rep. Andy Barr, have demonstrated egregious negligence and hostility toward their constituents and the health of this state by overturning regulations that protect citizens from coal-industry pollution.
McConnell called the stream buffer rule “harmful” but has offered no evidence that commonsense protections harm the industry in any way.
Having a 100-foot buffer between coal mining and streams is about the distance between two bases on a baseball field.
That is barely enough land to put between the harmful coal pollution and the sensitive streams that feed into the drinking water supplies for thousands of Kentucky residents.
And the requirement for coal companies to restore streams and return mined areas to conditions similar to those before mining took place is simply being a good neighbor. We’re taught as children that if you make a mess, you must clean it up.
By removing these requirements, our elected officials have demonstrated that they are a clear and present danger to their constituents.
There is no war on coal. There is a war on public health. And our elected officials are receiving millions of dollars to wage that war.
The Rev. Leah D. Schade
Lexington
Comments